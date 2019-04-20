UFC St. Petersburg Highlights: Alistair Overeem Smashes Aleksei Oleinik

Alistair Overeem smashes Aleksei Oleinik.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. Oleinik had some good moments and landed some solid shots but Overeem let him get tired then pounced with some knee strikes to the gut and finished up with strikes on the ground.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



