UFC St. Petersburg Highlights: Islam Makhachev Decisions Arman Tsarukyan

Islam Makhachev decisions Arman Tsarukyan.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. After three hard fought rounds, Makhachev picked up the decision win with the scorecards reading 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC St. Petersburg. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.