UFC St. Petersburg Highlights: Krzysztof Jotko Out Works Alen Amedovski

Krzysztof Jotko out worked his way to a win over Alen Amedovski.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. Jotko put on a strong performance that saw him dominate his opponent by picking up the unanimous decision win with 30-25, 30-26, 30-26 on the judges scorecards.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC St. Petersburg. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.