UFC St. Petersburg Highlights: Michal Oleksiejczuk Smashes Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Michal Oleksiejczuk smashes Gadzhimurad Antigulov.
The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. In round 1, Oleksiejczuk drops Antigulov with a right hook, then blasts him with an uppercut. He tees off on him and drops him again with another uppercut and that’s a wrap.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
