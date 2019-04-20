UFC St. Petersburg Highlights: Michal Oleksiejczuk Smashes Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Michal Oleksiejczuk smashes Gadzhimurad Antigulov.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. In round 1, Oleksiejczuk drops Antigulov with a right hook, then blasts him with an uppercut. He tees off on him and drops him again with another uppercut and that’s a wrap.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MY GOODNESS! 3️⃣rd times a charm!

Oleksiejczuk w/ the first round stunner!! #UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/GKcum0dZzp — UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019

