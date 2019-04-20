UFC St. Petersburg Highlights: Shamil Abdurakhimov TKO’s Marcin Tybura

Shamil Abdurakhimov finished Marcin Tybura.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the second round, a hard left hook and Tybura is on skates. Shamil pouring it on and there’s the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



