UFC St. Petersburg Medical Suspensions: Oleinik Gets 180-Day Sit

The UFC St. Petersburg medical suspensions are in and two fighters must be cleared to avoid six-month sits.

UFC St. Petersburg took place on April 20 inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In the main event, Alistair Overeem earned a first-round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik. MMAJunkie.com was able to obtain a list of medical suspensions from the UFC and it reveals Oleinik has been suspended for 180 days for a left rib fracture. He can return sooner if he’s medically cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Other UFC St. Petersburg Sits

Seungwoo Choi was also handed a six-month medical suspension. He dropped a unanimous decision to Movsar Evloev. Choi will sit for 180 days unless he’s cleared by a nasal X-ray sooner. Regardless, he will be on the shelf for at least 45 days.

Peep the full list of UFC St. Petersburg medical suspensions: