UFC St. Petersburg Medical Suspensions: Oleinik Gets 180-Day Sit

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Aleksei Oleinik
Image Credit: Valery Sharifulin via Getty Images

The UFC St. Petersburg medical suspensions are in and two fighters must be cleared to avoid six-month sits.

UFC St. Petersburg took place on April 20 inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In the main event, Alistair Overeem earned a first-round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik. MMAJunkie.com was able to obtain a list of medical suspensions from the UFC and it reveals Oleinik has been suspended for 180 days for a left rib fracture. He can return sooner if he’s medically cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Other UFC St. Petersburg Sits

Seungwoo Choi was also handed a six-month medical suspension. He dropped a unanimous decision to Movsar Evloev. Choi will sit for 180 days unless he’s cleared by a nasal X-ray sooner. Regardless, he will be on the shelf for at least 45 days.

Peep the full list of UFC St. Petersburg medical suspensions:

  • Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended 180 days for left rib fracture unless cleared from orthopedic doctor
  • Seungwoo Choi: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by nasal X-ray; minimum suspension of 45 days for hard bout
  • Marcelo Golm: Suspended 60 days for knockout with 45 days of no contact
  • Marcin Tybura: Suspended 60 days for TKO with 45 days of no contact
  • Gadzhimurad Antigulov: Suspended 60 days for knockout with 45 days of no contact
  • Rafael Fiziev: Suspended 60 days for TKO with 45 days of no contact
  • Alen Amedovski: Suspended 30 days for right eyebrow laceration and 21 days of no contact
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov: Suspended 30 days for lip laceration and 21 days of no contact
  • Alistair Overeem: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Islam Makhachev: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Arman Tsarukyan: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Sergei Pavlovich: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Roxanne Modafferi: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Antonina Shevchenko: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Krzysztof Jotko: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Movsar Evloev: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Sultan Aliev: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Keita Nakamura: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Alexander Yakovlev: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Alex Da Silva: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk: Mandatory seven-day suspension
  • Magomed Mustaev: Mandatory seven-day suspension

