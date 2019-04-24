UFC St. Petersburg Medical Suspensions: Oleinik Gets 180-Day Sit

The UFC St. Petersburg medical suspensions are in and two fighters must be cleared to avoid six-month sits.
UFC St. Petersburg took place on April 20 inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In the main event, Alistair Overeem earned a first-round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik. MMAJunkie.com was able to obtain a list of medical suspensions from the UFC and it reveals Oleinik has been suspended for 180 days for a left rib fracture. He can return sooner if he’s medically cleared by an orthopedic doctor.
Other UFC St. Petersburg Sits
Seungwoo Choi was also handed a six-month medical suspension. He dropped a unanimous decision to Movsar Evloev. Choi will sit for 180 days unless he’s cleared by a nasal X-ray sooner. Regardless, he will be on the shelf for at least 45 days.
Peep the full list of UFC St. Petersburg medical suspensions:
- Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended 180 days for left rib fracture unless cleared from orthopedic doctor
- Seungwoo Choi: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by nasal X-ray; minimum suspension of 45 days for hard bout
- Marcelo Golm: Suspended 60 days for knockout with 45 days of no contact
- Marcin Tybura: Suspended 60 days for TKO with 45 days of no contact
- Gadzhimurad Antigulov: Suspended 60 days for knockout with 45 days of no contact
- Rafael Fiziev: Suspended 60 days for TKO with 45 days of no contact
- Alen Amedovski: Suspended 30 days for right eyebrow laceration and 21 days of no contact
- Shamil Abdurakhimov: Suspended 30 days for lip laceration and 21 days of no contact
- Alistair Overeem: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Islam Makhachev: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Arman Tsarukyan: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Sergei Pavlovich: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Roxanne Modafferi: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Antonina Shevchenko: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Krzysztof Jotko: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Movsar Evloev: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Sultan Aliev: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Keita Nakamura: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Alexander Yakovlev: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Alex Da Silva: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Michal Oleksiejczuk: Mandatory seven-day suspension
- Magomed Mustaev: Mandatory seven-day suspension