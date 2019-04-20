UFC St. Petersburg Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC St. Petersburg post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Today (April 20), UFC St. Petersburg takes place inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In the headliner, Alistair Overeem will collide with Aleksei Oleinik. The co-main event will see Islam Makachev share the Octagon with Arman Tsarukyan.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News has been providing live coverage of the UFC St. Petersburg card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 4:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC St. Petersburg post-fight press conference.