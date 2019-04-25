UFC St. Petersburg Prelims Score Low Viewership

UFC St. Petersburg turned in the lowest preliminary viewership number for the UFC in over a year.

On April 20, UFC St. Petersburg took place inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Headlining the ESPN+ card was a heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik. Overeem won the bout via first-round TKO. The co-main event saw Islam Makhachev pick up a unanimous decision win over Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC Saint Petersburg Preliminary Viewership Revealed

The UFC St. Petersburg prelims brought in an average of 232,000 viewers on ESPN2 (via MMAFighting.com). The low number doesn’t come as a surprise to many as the prelims began at 10 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. on the West Coast. Throw in the fact that the prelims aired on ESPN’s secondary station and a low number was inevitable.

No one stood out as a marquee name on the prelims either. The ESPN2 prelims ended with a bout between Movsar Evloev and Seungwoo Choi. Evloev emerged victorious in that bout. The prelims also featured Sultan Aliev vs. Keita Nakamura. Aliev won the fight via unanimous decision.

