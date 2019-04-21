UFC St. Petersburg Reebok Fighter Payouts: Alistair Overeem Tops List

UFC St. Petersburg is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC St. Petersburg took place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 1pm ET. The preliminary card aired ESPN 2 at 10am ET.



Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout served as the headliner. In the co-main event, Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout took place.



Rounding out the six bout main card was Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout, Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov in a light heavyweight bout, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight bout, and Alen Amedovski vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout.



The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Alistair Overeem: $15,000 def. Aleksei Oleinik: $5,000

Islam Makhachev: $5,000 def. Arman Tsarukyan: $3,500

Sergei Pavlovich: $3,500 def. Marcelo Golm: $4,000

Roxanne Modafferi: $4,000 def. Antonina Shevchenko: $3,500

Krzysztof Jotko: $10,000 def. Alen Amedovski: $3,500

Movsar Evloev: $3,500 def. Seungwoo Choi: $3,500

Sultan Aliev: $4,000 def. Keita Nakamura: $10,000

Alexander Yakovlev: $5,000 def. Alex Da Silva: $3,500

Shamil Abdurakhimov: $5,000 def. Marcin Tybura: $5,000

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $3,500 def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $4,000

Magomed Mustafaev: $4,000 def. Rafael Fiziev: $3,500

