UFC St. Petersburg Results: Overeem vs. Oleinik

Check out MMA News' UFC St. Petersburg results, which is headlined by a heavyweight match-up between Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik.

Today (Sat. April 20, 2019) UFC St. Petersburg will go down from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the main event of the night, Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik meet in a heavyweight contest.

Overeem and Oleinik are two of the most experienced heavyweights in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. Between the pair, they have over 130 career MMA fights. Now, the former training partners will square off in Russia. Then, in the co-main event of the night, Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan meet at 155 pounds.

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov

Women's flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Seung Woo Choi vs. Movsar Evloev

Welterweight: Sultan Aliev vs. Keita Nakamura

Lightweight: Alex Da Silva vs. Alexander Yakovlev

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Marcin Tybura

Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Magomed Mustafaev

**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of UFC St. Petersburg begins at 10 A.M. ET**