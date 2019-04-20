UFC St. Petersburg Results: Overeem vs. Oleinik

Today (Sat. April 20, 2019) UFC St. Petersburg will go down from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the main event of the night, Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik meet in a heavyweight contest.
Overeem and Oleinik are two of the most experienced heavyweights in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. Between the pair, they have over 130 career MMA fights. Now, the former training partners will square off in Russia. Then, in the co-main event of the night, Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan meet at 155 pounds.
Check out MMA News’ UFC St. Petersburg results below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov
- Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko
- Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Preliminary Card:
- Featherweight: Seung Woo Choi vs. Movsar Evloev
- Welterweight: Sultan Aliev vs. Keita Nakamura
- Lightweight: Alex Da Silva vs. Alexander Yakovlev
- Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Marcin Tybura
- Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Magomed Mustafaev
**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of UFC St. Petersburg begins at 10 A.M. ET**