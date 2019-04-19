UFC St. Petersburg Weigh-In Results: Headliner Set

UFC St. Petersburg weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. The main card will air on ESPN + at 1 pm ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 10 am ET.



Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout will take place.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout, Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov in a light heavyweight bout, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight bout, and Alen Amedovski vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC St. Petersburg on Friday and everyone made weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (1pm ET/ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem (245) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (237)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155)

Marcelo Golm (250) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254)

Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Ivan Shtyrkov (206)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Alen Amedovski (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185)



Prelims Card (10am ET/ESPN+)

Seung Woo Choi (145) vs. Movsar Evloev (146)

Sultan Aliev (170) vs. Keita Nakamura (171)

Alex Da Silva (156) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Marcin Tybura (249)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (204.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Rafael Fiziev (155) vs. Magomed Mustafaev (154.5)

