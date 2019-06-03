UFC Stockholm Attendance & Live Gate Revealed

UFC Stockholm has wrapped up and the attendance as well as live gate have been revealed.

This past Saturday night (June 1), UFC Stockholm took place inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. In the main event, Anthony Smith shared the Octagon with Alexander Gustafsson. “The Mauler” was the hometown favorite, but things didn’t go his way as he was submitted in the fourth round. After the bout, Gustafsson announced his retirement.

The co-main event also saw light heavyweight action. Prospect Aleksandar Rakic took on Jimi Manuwa. Rakic knocked Manuwa out with a head kick in just 47 seconds. Also featured on the main card was a featherweight scrap between Makwan Amirkhani and Chris Fishgold. Amirkhani earned a second-round submission victory via anaconda choke.

UFC Stockholm Attendance & Live Gate

The UFC Stockholm attendance and gate have been revealed. The numbers top those of UFC Rochester, which had an attendance of 8,132 and a gate of $644,000. UFC Stockholm’s numbers were far greater.

UFC officials announced that the event drew 14,319 fans. A live gate number came out to $2 million.