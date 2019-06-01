UFC Stockholm Highlights: Anthony Smith Upsets Alexander Gustafsson

Anthony Smith upsets Alexander Gustafsson in front of his hometown crowd.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN+. In the fourth round, Smith flattens him out while landing some big elbows and punches from back mount. Smith got the rear-naked choke and Gustafsson tapped out.

The crowd was in shock. After the fight, Gustafsson said “The show is over” and left his gloves in the Octagon. It appears that he retired.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MASSIVE body shot into a takedown!@AlexTheMauler looks to take control as we head to the fourth. #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/kWD4aywuYW — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2019

"The show is over, guys."@AlexTheMauler lays down his gloves in Stockholm pic.twitter.com/DECnyd06oK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Stockholm. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

