UFC Stockholm Highlights: Frank Camacho TKO’s Nick Hein

Frank Camacho TKO’s Nick Hein.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN 2. In round two, a hard right hand then a body kick with Camacho tagging Hein. Camacho pouring it on until the referee stops it.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



Frank @crankeffect Camacho absolutely pours it on for the finish #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/BO2eHYe30V — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Stockholm. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.