UFC Stockholm Highlights: Frank Camacho TKO’s Nick Hein

Frank Camacho TKO’s Nick Hein.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN 2. In round two, a hard right hand then a body kick with Camacho tagging Hein. Camacho pouring it on until the referee stops it.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
