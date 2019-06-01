UFC Stockholm Highlights: Joel Alvarez Smashes Danilo Belluardo

Joel Alvarez smashes Danilo Belluardo to victory.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN 2. In the second round, Alvarez was on top Belluardo and threw several elbows and punches until the referee steps in for the TKO victory.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



