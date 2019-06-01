UFC Stockholm Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Stockholm post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Today (June 1), UFC Stockholm took place inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. In the headliner, Anthony Smith stunned Alexander Gustafsson with a rear-naked choke submission victory. The co-main event saw Aleksandar Rakic flatten Jimi Manuwa with a head kick.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News has been providing live coverage of the UFC St. Stockholm card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 4:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Stockholm post-fight press conference.