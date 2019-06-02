UFC Stockholm Reebok Payouts Released

UFC Stockholm took place yesterday (Sat. June 1, 2019) from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, broadcast on ESPN+. The card was full of action, so much so that four fighters earned Performance of the Night honors. One of those four was the victor of the main event, Anthony Smith, who defeated Alexander Gustafsson via fourth-round rear-naked choke submission.
In the co-main event, Aleksandar Rakic delivered a sick head kick knockout to Jimi Manuwa, putting an early end to his night. Rakic joined Smith as one of the four men who took home Performance of the Night. The other two men who earned the award were Makwan Amirkhani for his anaconda choke victory over Chris Fishold and Leonardo Santos for his one-punch knockout of Stevie Ray. All four Performance of the Night winners took home an extra $50,000 for their performances.
Below are the Reebok payouts that the four Performance of the Night winners and everyone else on the UFC Stockholm card added to their salary for the evening:
Alexander Gustafsson: $15,000
Anthony Smith: $10,000
Jimi Manuwa: $10,000
Makwan Amirkhani: $5,000
Christos Giagos: $5,000
Damir Hadzovic: $5,000
Lina Lansberg: $5,000
Leonardo Santos: $5,000
Stevie Ray: $5,000
Devin Clark: $5,000
Nick Hein: $5,000
Aleksandar Rakic: $4,000
Daniel Teymur: $4,000
Frank Camacho: $4,000
Chris Fishgold: $3,500
Sung Bin Jo: $3,500
Sergey Khandozhko: $3,500
Rostem Akman: $3,500
Tonya Evinger: $3,500
Bea Malecki: $3,500
Eduarda Santana: $3,500
Darko Stosic: $3,500
Joel Alvarez: $3,500
Danilo Belluardo: $3,500
