UFC Stockholm Reebok Payouts Released

UFC Stockholm took place yesterday (Sat. June 1, 2019) from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, broadcast on ESPN+. The card was full of action, so much so that four fighters earned Performance of the Night honors. One of those four was the victor of the main event, Anthony Smith, who defeated Alexander Gustafsson via fourth-round rear-naked choke submission.

In the co-main event, Aleksandar Rakic delivered a sick head kick knockout to Jimi Manuwa, putting an early end to his night. Rakic joined Smith as one of the four men who took home Performance of the Night. The other two men who earned the award were Makwan Amirkhani for his anaconda choke victory over Chris Fishold and Leonardo Santos for his one-punch knockout of Stevie Ray. All four Performance of the Night winners took home an extra $50,000 for their performances.

Below are the Reebok payouts that the four Performance of the Night winners and everyone else on the UFC Stockholm card added to their salary for the evening:

Alexander Gustafsson: $15,000

Anthony Smith: $10,000

Jimi Manuwa: $10,000

Makwan Amirkhani: $5,000

Christos Giagos: $5,000

Damir Hadzovic: $5,000

Lina Lansberg: $5,000

Leonardo Santos: $5,000

Stevie Ray: $5,000

Devin Clark: $5,000

Nick Hein: $5,000

Aleksandar Rakic: $4,000

Daniel Teymur: $4,000

Frank Camacho: $4,000

Chris Fishgold: $3,500

Sung Bin Jo: $3,500

Sergey Khandozhko: $3,500

Rostem Akman: $3,500

Tonya Evinger: $3,500

Bea Malecki: $3,500

Eduarda Santana: $3,500

Darko Stosic: $3,500

Joel Alvarez: $3,500

Danilo Belluardo: $3,500

Peep the full MMA Stockholm Results here!