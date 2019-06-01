UFC Stockholm Live Results Today (June 1)

UFC Stockholm goes down today (Sat. June 1, 2019) from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN+. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It’s headlined by a meeting between Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout.

Also, light heavyweights Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa compete in the co-main event, featherweights Makwan Amirkhani and Chris Fishgold, Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos in a 155-pound scrap, and finally, Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur take place on the card. It’s certain to have a great night of fights.

Check out MMA News’ UFC results below:

Main Card

Light heavyweight bout: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official Result:

Light heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa

Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos

Featherweight bout: Daniel Teymur defeats Sung Bin Jo via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Sergey Khandozhko def. Rostem Akman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Lina Lansberg def. Tonya Evinger via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Lightweight bout: Leonardo Santos def. Stevie Ray via first-round KO (2:17)

Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho def. Nick Hein via second-round TKO (4:56)

Women’s featherweight bout: Bea Malecki def. Eduarda Santana via sub (RNC) (R2, 1:59)

Light heavyweight bout: Devin Clark def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez def. Danilo Belluardo via second-round TKO (2:22)

**Keep refreshing for live results**

