UFC Stockholm Live Results Today (June 1)

UFC Stockholm goes down today (Sat. June 1, 2019) from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN+. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It’s headlined by a meeting between Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout.
Also, light heavyweights Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa compete in the co-main event, featherweights Makwan Amirkhani and Chris Fishgold, Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos in a 155-pound scrap, and finally, Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur take place on the card. It’s certain to have a great night of fights.
Check out MMA News’ UFC results below:
Main Card
- Light heavyweight bout: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
- Light heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa
- Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold
- Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos
- Featherweight bout: Daniel Teymur defeats Sung Bin Jo via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
Preliminary Card
- Lightweight bout: Sergey Khandozhko def. Rostem Akman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Lina Lansberg def. Tonya Evinger via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Lightweight bout: Leonardo Santos def. Stevie Ray via first-round KO (2:17)
- Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho def. Nick Hein via second-round TKO (4:56)
- Women’s featherweight bout: Bea Malecki def. Eduarda Santana via sub (RNC) (R2, 1:59)
- Light heavyweight bout: Devin Clark def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez def. Danilo Belluardo via second-round TKO (2:22)
