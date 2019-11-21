UFC Strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk: I Want To Be The Female BMF

Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes she can be recognized as the female BMF.

Jedrzejczyk is a former UFC strawweight champion, who might find herself in another title bout soon. Following her unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson, many believe Jedrzejczyk is the leading candidate to challenge current 115-pound queen Weili Zhang next.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Eyeing BMF Status

Much has been made about the BMF title bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz earlier this month. Speaking to Tom Taylor for the South China Morning Post, Jedrzejczyk said she wants to be viewed as the female BMF.

“People used to call me violent, savage,” Jedrzjecyzk told the Post. “Jorge [Masvidal] just won the belt – the baddest [expletive] belt. I want to be the female BMF.”

Jedrzejczyk went on to say that she’s the only female who could have such a distinction.

“These [other] girls can make it, they can win the belt, but there’s nobody like Ronda Rousey, [nobody] like me,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“People can doubt me, and they’ll do that forever, but show me a better, cleaner fighter in the UFC or in general. Of course, Amanda Nunes is the GOAT [greatest of all time] right now, but Ronda Rousey had six successful title defenses, me, five. Rose [Namajunas]? One title defense. Jessica [Andrade] couldn’t defend the title.”