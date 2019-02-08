UFC Strikes Last Minute Deal with DirecTV to Air UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum

The UFC still has to work out a long term deal with DirecTV but the promotion has reached an agreement with the pay-per-view distributor to air UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum.

By
Damon Martin
-
0
Image Credit: Getty Images

Earlier in the day on Thursday, UFC officials announced that the upcoming card from Melbourne, Australia would not be available for purchase through DirecTV.

DirecTV — owned by AT&T — is one of the largest pay-per-view distributors in the United States, especially in bars and restaurants that typically air UFC cards every month.

Just hours later, UFC president Dana White announced that he struck a one fight deal with DirecTV so customers could still purchase the UFC 234 pay-per-view through that distributor.

White also added that he expects to hammer out a long term deal with DirecTV in the coming weeks.

After coming to a five year agreement on a broadcast rights deal with ESPN last year, White touted his recent negotiations with pay-per-view providers that would shave the their percentage of the profits down to ‘closer to 30-percent’. That’s a drastic drop off from the typical 50-percent split shared between the promoters and the pay-per-view distributors.

There’s no word if that played a part in DirecTV being willing to drop the UFC from their programming line up but it appears the mixed martial arts promotion has managed to come to a short-term agreement while a longer deal is being worked on.

UFC 234 airs live from Australia this Saturday night with the pay-per-view broadcast starting at 10 p.m ET/7 p.m. PT.

