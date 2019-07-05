UFC Summer Press Conference 2019 Live Stream Today (July 5)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be holding a summer press conference just one day before UFC 239.

Today (July 5), the 2019 summer presser will be held in Las Vegas. Confirmed for the festivities are Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. They will be in attendance in an effort to promote UFC 240 (July 27), UFC 241 (Aug. 17), and UFC 242 (Sept. 7).

Speculation has run wild on what else could be in store. Rumors are swirling on a potential announcement regarding a November card in Madison Square Garden. Many also believe that the middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya will be made official with a location and date. Of course nothing has been confirmed at this time.

A live stream of the press conference will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and you can watch it below. MMA News has got you covered if you can’t watch the presser live. Keep it locked on our homepage for juicy tidbits from today’s press conference.

Of course also stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 239 tomorrow night. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight goodness. Peep our main card predictions here.