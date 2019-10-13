UFC Tampa Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Tampa bonuses, live gate, and attendance have been released.

UFC Tampa took place inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Headlining the card was a strawweight clash between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson. While Waterson showcased her heart and toughness, Jedrzejczyk put on a striking clinic. She walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event saw featherweight action. Cub Swanson took on rising prospect Kron Gracie. Many felt this would be a stern test for Gracie in his young MMA career. Gracie hung in tough throughout the fight and didn’t make things easy for Swanson. In the end, however, it was Swanson who earned the unanimous decision win.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Marlon Vera and Niko Price. Vera earned a TKO victory over Andre Ewell in the third round. Price scored an upkick knockout win over James Vick in the opening frame.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Swanson and Gracie. This is Swanson’s sixth “Fight of the Night” bonus under the UFC banner and Gracie’s first.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 10,597 fans. A live gate number came out to $897,805. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Tampa. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Tampa bonuses?