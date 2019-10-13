UFC Tampa Highlights: Amanda Ribas Outlasts Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas turned out to be a fun fight at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Outside of round one where both women had their moments with takedowns, it was a stand up striking affair that was quite entertaining. Ribas nabbed the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ribas rocks Dern, then takes her down here in round 1! #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/b7HyvayaBw — UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2019

Ribas landing good shots through 2 #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/khX3nX2Wj8 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) October 13, 2019

Ribas also had seven victories with only one loss on her record heading into this fight. Ribas had a successfully UFC debut at UFC Minneapolis when she beat Emily Whitmore by earning a rear-naked choke victory in the second round of the contest.

In her latest fight against Amanda Cooper at the UFC 224 pay-per-view event from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dern picked up a first-round submission win over Cooper. The popular prospect hed a 7-0 record in professional MMA prior to this fight, made her promotional debut against Ashley Yoder at UFC 222, where she scored a split decision win.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Tampa. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.