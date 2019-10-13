UFC Tampa Highlights: Amanda Ribas Outlasts Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas turned out to be a fun fight at UFC Tampa.
The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.
Outside of round one where both women had their moments with takedowns, it was a stand up striking affair that was quite entertaining. Ribas nabbed the decision win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Ribas also had seven victories with only one loss on her record heading into this fight. Ribas had a successfully UFC debut at UFC Minneapolis when she beat Emily Whitmore by earning a rear-naked choke victory in the second round of the contest.
In her latest fight against Amanda Cooper at the UFC 224 pay-per-view event from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dern picked up a first-round submission win over Cooper. The popular prospect hed a 7-0 record in professional MMA prior to this fight, made her promotional debut against Ashley Yoder at UFC 222, where she scored a split decision win.
