UFC Tampa Highlights: Cub Swanson Decisions Kron Gracie in Wild Brawl

Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie was a slugfest at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Gracie started to turn things up and was popping Swanson with some good shots near the end of the first round. For round 2 and 3, it turned into a brawl as these guys were just throwing bombs. It went the distance with Swanson getting the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Swanson was on the biggest losing streak of his 15-year MMA career heading into this fight. Swanson had losses to Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, and Renato Moicano before losing at the hands of Shane Burgos at UFC Ottawa in a split decision.

On the flip side, all five of Gracie’s victories have come by submission including his UFC debut against Alex Caceres at UFC Phoenix.

