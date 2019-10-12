UFC Tampa Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo Taps Tim Elliott

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Tim Elliott ended quickly at UFC Tampa.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the first round of the fight, Figueiredo secured the guillotine choke for the win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
