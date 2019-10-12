UFC Tampa Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo Taps Tim Elliott

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Tim Elliott ended quickly at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the first round of the fight, Figueiredo secured the guillotine choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Deiveson Figueiredo wraps up the submission win in the first round #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/jgvuRnsY4o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 12, 2019

There's the tap!



🇧🇷 Figueiredo locks up the guillotine for the first round submission at #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/1cidmeHbaP — UFC (@ufc) October 12, 2019

