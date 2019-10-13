UFC Tampa Highlights: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Decisions Michelle Waterson

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson lived up to expectations at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

This was a fun fight that saw Jedrzejczyk have superior striking skills over Waterson, who did hold her own in this fight. Waterson tried throughout the fight to clinch and score takedowns. Throughout the fight, she did tease getting submissions but it wasn’t enough to overcome Jedrzejczyk, who won the fight by decision.

UFC Tampa Results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Waterson gets the back and has the former champ in trouble! #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/HR4znu3G5p — UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2019

The end of that third round 👏 #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/FkfUoNPKyT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 13, 2019

Jedrzejczyk had gone 1-3 in her last four fights. Valentina Shevchenko scored a decision win over Jedrzejczyk to earn win the UFC women’s flyweight title in the UFC 231 co-headliner. This event went down Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Prior to that fight, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout. This fight went down on the main card of the UFC on FOX 30 event.

Waterson was on a three-fight winning streak coming into this fight. Her previous three victories came against Cortney Casey in April 2018 and Felice Herrig at UFC 229. As seen at UFC 238, Suarez beat Ansaroff by unanimous decision.

In her latest outing, she scored a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout. That fight took place at the UFC Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on ESPN.

