UFC Tampa Highlights: Marlon Vera TKO’s Andre Ewell

Marlon Vera defeated Andre Ewell at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the third round of the fight, Vera swarmed him with strikes to pick up the TKO win.

UFC Tampa Results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Tampa. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.