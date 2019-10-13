UFC Tampa Highlights: Matt Frevola Edges Out Luis Pena

Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena was a great fight at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. This fight had it all.

In round one, Pena was on a mission to finish the fight but got tired, which allowed Frevola to land two takedowns. Pena rebounded at the end of the round with his striking. In the second round, Pena popped with a flying knee strike to the face that stunned Frevola. He would later go for a kimura but let go of it. In the end, the judges gave the win to Frevola by split decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Frevola scores his 2nd takedown in round 1 #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/I4RJtpYC29 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) October 13, 2019

Fevola is 1-1-1 in his three UFC fights thus far. He beat Polo Reyes by KO in his promotional debut but then went to a majority draw with Lando Vannata and then lost to Jalin Turner by decision.

Pena is 3-1 in his last four UFC bouts with his only loss coming to Michael Trizano by split decision in his second UFC fight. He had since ripped off two-straight wins over Steven Peterson by decision and then a TKO win over Matt Wiman.

