UFC Tampa Highlights: Miguel Baeza Kicks His Way to TKO Victory

Miguel Baeza picked up an impressive win over Hector Aldana at UFC Tampa.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.
In the second round of this fight, Baeza cracked Aldana with a calf kick then attacked with a brutal ground and pound to win his UFC debut.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:
