UFC Tampa Highlights: Miguel Baeza Kicks His Way to TKO Victory

Miguel Baeza picked up an impressive win over Hector Aldana at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

In the second round of this fight, Baeza cracked Aldana with a calf kick then attacked with a brutal ground and pound to win his UFC debut.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Caramel Thunder gets it done in front of the hometown crowd #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/c5trmuS1k3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 12, 2019

The calf kick leads to the finish!



Caramel Thunder gets the round 2 stoppage at #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/wPryXicAUU — UFC (@ufc) October 12, 2019

