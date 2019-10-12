UFC Tampa Highlights: Mike Davis Starches Thomas Gifford

Mike Davis vs. Thomas Gifford ended in a bang at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the third round, Davis landed a big right hand to score the KO win in a fight that should’ve been stopped earlier.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

