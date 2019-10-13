UFC Tampa Highlights: Niko Price Scores Upkick KO Over James Vick

Niko Price vs. James Vick didn’t last long at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Price landed a hard right hand that rocked Vick and they went to the ground after Price landed some more strikes. Price pulled guard and landed a nasty upkick to KO Vick right there on the spot.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Price, who has been fighting under the UFC banner since 2016, has had an impressive showing as of late with going 3-2 in his last five bouts with wins over the likes of George Sullivan by submission. He suffered a KO win over Randy Brown before dropping a first-round KO loss to Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC 238. He rebounded with a TKO win over Tim Means in March. He was TKO’d by Geoff Neal at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Vick, who dropped his previous three fights that snapped a four-fight winning streak. He lost to Justin Gaethje by first-round KO in the headliner of UFC Lincoln in August of 2018 and then to Paul Felder back in February by unanimous decision at UFC Phoenix. In his previous outing, he was TKO’d by Dan Hooker at the UFC San Antonio from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN in July.

