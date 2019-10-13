UFC Tampa Highlights: Ryan Spann Submits Devin Clark

Ryan Spann vs. Devin Clark ended early at UFC Tampa.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the second round of the fight, Spann landed some big shots before getting a guillotine choke locked in for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ryan Spann ends it early!@Superman_Spann lands some big shots, then seizes the neck to earn the 2nd round sub! #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/C4VJuU21Ts — UFC (@ufc) October 12, 2019

