UFC Tampa Highlights: Ryan Spann Submits Devin Clark

Ryan Spann vs. Devin Clark ended early at UFC Tampa.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Tampa event on Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the second round of the fight, Spann landed some big shots before getting a guillotine choke locked in for the win.
UFC Tampa Results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Tampa. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.