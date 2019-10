UFC Tampa Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Get Indefinite Sits

UFC Tampa saw a bevy of finishes and interesting fights. To no surprise, the event saw several fighters getting lengthy medical suspensions.

Six fighters have gotten indefinite suspensions, which one fighter who did not is Thomas Gifford. Gifford was beat down and knocked out cold and took a ton of damage, yet he only gets a 90-day sit while the likes of Cub Swanson, James Vick, and Eryk Anders are suspended indefinitely.

See the full list of UFC Tampa medical suspensions below via MMA Fighting: