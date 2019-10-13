UFC Tampa Reebok Fighter Payouts: Cub Swanson Tops List

By
Andrew Ravens
-
Cub Swanson
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Tampa is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Tampa (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 19) took place on Saturday,  October 12, 2019 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout headlined the show that saw the former champion win by decision. In the co-headliner, Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight showdown was expected and saw Swanson win by decision. 

Rounding out the six bout main card was Niko Price vs. James Vick in a welterweight bout, Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas in a women’s strawweight bout, Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout, and Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout. 

Swanson topped the list with $20,000 while Jedrzejczyk followed with $10,000.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $10,000 vs. Michelle Waterson: $5,000

Cub Swanson: $20,000 vs. Kron Gracie: $3,500

Niko Price: $5,000 vs. James Vick: $10,000

Mackenzie Dern: $3,500 vs. Amanda Ribas: $3,500

Matt Frevola: $4,000 vs. Luis Pena: $4,000

Eryk Anders: $5,000 vs. Gerald Meerschaert: $5,000

Ryan Spann: $3,500 vs. Devin Clark: $5,000

Thomas Gifford: $3,500 vs. Mike Davis: $3,500

Max Griffin: $5,000Alex Morono: $5,000

Deiveson Figueiredo: $5,000 vs. Tim Elliott: $10,000

Marlon Vera: $10,000 vs. Andre Ewell: $4,000

Miguel Baeza: $3,500 vs. Hector Aldana: $3,500

Marvin Vettori: $5,000 vs. Andrew Sanchez: $5,000

J.J. Aldrich: $5,000 vs. Lauren Mueller: $4,000