UFC Tampa Results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

UFC Tampa goes down tonight (Sat. October 12, 2019) from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.
Jedrzejczyk had gone 1-3 in her last four fights. Valentina Shevchenko scored a decision win over Jedrzejczyk to earn win the UFC women’s flyweight title in the UFC 231 co-headliner. This event went down Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Prior to that fight, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout. This fight went down on the main card of the UFC on FOX 30 event.
Waterson was on a three-fight winning streak coming into this fight. Her previous three victories came against Cortney Casey in April 2018 and Felice Herrig at UFC 229. As seen at UFC 238, Suarez beat Ansaroff by unanimous decision.
In her latest outing, she scored a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout. That fight took place at the UFC Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on ESPN.
The co-headliner will see Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight showdown is expected.
Rounding out the six bout main card is Niko Price vs. James Vick in a welterweight bout, Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas in a women’s strawweight bout, Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout, and Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Tampa results below:
Quick UFC Tampa Results
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Women’s strawweight bout: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie
Welterweight bout: Niko Price vs. James Vick
Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena
Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
Light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann vs. Devin Clark
Lightweight bout: Mike Davis vs. Thomas Gifford
Flyweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono
Welterweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Tim Elliott
Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Andre Ewell
Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori vs. Andrew Sanchez
Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Hector Aldana
**Keep refreshing for live results**