UFC Tampa Results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

UFC Tampa goes down tonight (Sat. October 12, 2019) from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.

Jedrzejczyk had gone 1-3 in her last four fights. Valentina Shevchenko scored a decision win over Jedrzejczyk to earn win the UFC women’s flyweight title in the UFC 231 co-headliner. This event went down Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Prior to that fight, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout. This fight went down on the main card of the UFC on FOX 30 event.

Waterson was on a three-fight winning streak coming into this fight. Her previous three victories came against Cortney Casey in April 2018 and Felice Herrig at UFC 229. As seen at UFC 238, Suarez beat Ansaroff by unanimous decision.

In her latest outing, she scored a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout. That fight took place at the UFC Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on ESPN.

The co-headliner will see Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight showdown is expected.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Niko Price vs. James Vick in a welterweight bout, Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas in a women’s strawweight bout, Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout, and Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Tampa results below:

Quick UFC Tampa Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight bout: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie

Welterweight bout: Niko Price vs. James Vick

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena

Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann vs. Devin Clark

Lightweight bout: Mike Davis vs. Thomas Gifford

Flyweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono

Welterweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Tim Elliott

Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Andre Ewell

Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori vs. Andrew Sanchez

Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Hector Aldana

**Keep refreshing for live results**