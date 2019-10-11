UFC Tampa Weigh-in Results: Main Event Is Official

UPDATE: The UFC Tampa weigh-in results are in. Headliners Joanna Jedrzejcyzk and Michelle Waterson both hit their target weight, making their bout official.
The UFC Tampa weigh-ins will take place today (Oct. 11) at 9 a.m. ET.
All 28 fighters on the UFC Tampa card are set to tip the scales. UFC Tampa will be held inside Amalie Arena on Oct. 12. Headlining the card will be a strawweight bout between former 135-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson.
Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie. A welterweight clash between Niko Price and James Vick is also set for the card. Mackenzie Dern will return to the Octagon as she’ll go one-on-one with Amanda Ribas.
Here is a live stream of the UFC Tampa weigh-ins courtesy of MMA Fighting.
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)
- Cub Swanson (146) vs. Kron Gracie (145.5)
- Niko Price (170) vs. James Vick (170.5)
- Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Amanda Ribas (115)
- Matt Frevola (154) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)
- Eryk Anders (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Ryan Spann (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)
- Thomas Gifford (155) vs. Mike Davis (155.5)
- Max Griffin (169.5) vs. Alex Morono (170)
- Deiveson Figueiredo (125.5) vs. Tim Elliott (125.5)
- Marlon Vera (135) vs. Andre Ewell (135)
- Miguel Baeza (170) vs. Hector Aldana (170)
- Marvin Vettori (185) vs. Andrew Sanchez (184)
- JJ Aldrich (125) vs. Lauren Mueller (125.5)