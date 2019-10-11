UFC Tampa Weigh-in Results: Main Event Is Official

UPDATE: The UFC Tampa weigh-in results are in. Headliners Joanna Jedrzejcyzk and Michelle Waterson both hit their target weight, making their bout official.

The UFC Tampa weigh-ins will take place today (Oct. 11) at 9 a.m. ET.

All 28 fighters on the UFC Tampa card are set to tip the scales. UFC Tampa will be held inside Amalie Arena on Oct. 12. Headlining the card will be a strawweight bout between former 135-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson.

Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie. A welterweight clash between Niko Price and James Vick is also set for the card. Mackenzie Dern will return to the Octagon as she’ll go one-on-one with Amanda Ribas.

Here is a live stream of the UFC Tampa weigh-ins courtesy of MMA Fighting.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Kron Gracie (145.5)

Niko Price (170) vs. James Vick (170.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Amanda Ribas (115)

Matt Frevola (154) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)