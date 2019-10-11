UFC Tampa Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (Oct. 11)

The UFC Tampa weigh-ins will take place today (Oct. 11) at 9 a.m. ET.
All 28 fighters on the UFC Tampa card are set to tip the scales. UFC Tampa will be held inside Amalie Arena on Oct. 12. Headlining the card will be a strawweight bout between former 135-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson.
Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie. A welterweight clash between Niko Price and James Vick is also set for the card. Mackenzie Dern will return to the Octagon as she’ll go one-on-one with Amanda Ribas.
We’ll be posting a live stream of the UFC Tampa weigh-ins just before it begins.
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
- Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie
- Niko Price vs. James Vick
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
- Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena
- Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Ryan Spann vs. Devin Clark
- Thomas Gifford vs. Mike Davis
- Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Tim Elliott
- Marlon Vera vs. Andre Ewell
- Miguel Baeza vs. Hector Aldana
- Marvin Vettori vs. Andrew Sanchez
- JJ Aldrich vs. Lauren Mueller