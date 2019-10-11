UFC Tampa Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (Oct. 11)

The UFC Tampa weigh-ins will take place today (Oct. 11) at 9 a.m. ET.

All 28 fighters on the UFC Tampa card are set to tip the scales. UFC Tampa will be held inside Amalie Arena on Oct. 12. Headlining the card will be a strawweight bout between former 135-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson.

Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie. A welterweight clash between Niko Price and James Vick is also set for the card. Mackenzie Dern will return to the Octagon as she’ll go one-on-one with Amanda Ribas.

We’ll be posting a live stream of the UFC Tampa weigh-ins just before it begins.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie

Niko Price vs. James Vick

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena

Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Prelims (ESPN+)