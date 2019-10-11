UFC Tampa Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (Oct. 11)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC Tampa weigh-ins will take place today (Oct. 11) at 9 a.m. ET.

All 28 fighters on the UFC Tampa card are set to tip the scales. UFC Tampa will be held inside Amalie Arena on Oct. 12. Headlining the card will be a strawweight bout between former 135-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson.

Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie. A welterweight clash between Niko Price and James Vick is also set for the card. Mackenzie Dern will return to the Octagon as she’ll go one-on-one with Amanda Ribas.

We’ll be posting a live stream of the UFC Tampa weigh-ins just before it begins.

Main Card (ESPN+)

  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie
  • Niko Price vs. James Vick
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena
  • Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Prelims (ESPN+)

  • Ryan Spann vs. Devin Clark
  • Thomas Gifford vs. Mike Davis
  • Max Griffin vs. Alex Morono
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Tim Elliott
  • Marlon Vera vs. Andre Ewell
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Hector Aldana
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Andrew Sanchez
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Lauren Mueller