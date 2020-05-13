UFC Targeting May 30 As New Date For May 23 Event

It appears the UFC will not be holding an event on May 23 as originally expected.

The plan was to hold the May 23 either in Jacksonville, but preferably in Las Vegas. Yet, sources told MMAJunkie, and was confirmed by MMANews, that the promotion is now looking at May 30. Where that event will take place is uncertain at this time.

As of right now, the UFC is still looking at Las Vegas and holding the event at the UFC Apex. But, that all depends on the Nevada State Athletic Commission allowing combat sports to take place once again.

The May 23 card was expected to be headlined with a welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

Woodley was set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year. He last fought at UFC 235 where he suffered a decision loss to Kamaru Usman to lose the welterweight title. Before that, he submitted Darren Till to defend his belt and had a decision win over a draw against Stephen Thompson.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, is now 3-0 at welterweight including two short-notice decision win over Alexey Kunchenko and Gunnar Nelson. Last time out, he got the biggest win of his career as he knocked out Demian Maia in the co-main event of UFC Brasilia.

Whether or not that will still serve as the May 30 main event is unknown at this time.