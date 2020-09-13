Sunday, September 13, 2020

UFC Targeting Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas Title Fight Next

By Ian Carey
Weili Zhang
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rose Namajunas looks to be the next in line to challenge UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang. UFC President Dana White confirmed that is the fight they are looking to make happen during the UFC Las Vegas 10 press conference.

“That’s the fight we want to make,” White said when asked about Namajunas vs Zhang. “So we’re working on it.”

There had been talk of a rematch between Weili Zhang and Jonna Jedrzejczyk being the next title fight. In April, however, it was reported that Joanna would be looking for a big payday for a rematch with Zhang. Jedrzejczyk has also dropped 4 of her last 6 fights.

“Big money, that’s it. That’s what I want,” Jedrzejczyk said regarding the potential rematch. “I don’t need to make more money, but it’s a money fight, and I want a piece of this cake. This fight is a big fight.”

Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas

The #1 ranked Rose Namajunas recently avenged a loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 251. Namajunas dropped a fight and the strawweight title to Andrade at UFC 237. She was winning the fight until a slam in the 2nd round ended it. Previously, Namajunas had defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk twice in a row for the belt at UFC 217 and then UFC 223.

Champion Weili Zhang is undefeated in the UFC. She has defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, Tecia Torres, Jessica Aguilar, and Danielle Taylor during her time in the promotion.

