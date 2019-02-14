UFC Perfectly Trolls Ben Askren (Photo)

The UFC has perfectly trolled Ben Askren online ahead of his promotional debut against Robbie Lawler at UFC 235.

Former ONE and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren is approaching his UFC debut. “Funky” will face former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV). Askren is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He holds an undefeated record of 18-0-1. He has won his last three fights via finish. Askren hasn’t fought since November of 2017.

He defeated Shinya Aoki in under a minute of the first round at ONE Championship 64. Recently, Askren took to Twitter to call the UFC out for not having his picture up on the company website. Where the UFC 235 card is listed, Askren’s avatar is a blacked-out figure. Askren asked the UFC when they’re going to take the time to fix the placeholder image:

“Hey @ ufc when you gonna take the time to put a picture in this placeholder???” Hey @ufc when you gonna take the time to put a picture in this placeholder??? pic.twitter.com/PAOBZkPwaW — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) February 13, 2019

The UFC brilliantly responded by adjusting the photo. It’s still a blacked-out placeholder image, however, it’s in the shape of Askren, which you can tell by the shape of the hair:

Askren certainly seemed to appreciate the gesture:

What do you think about the UFC trolling Askren online?