UFC Perfectly Trolls Ben Askren (Photo)

The UFC has perfectly trolled Ben Askren online ahead of his promotional debut against Robbie Lawler at UFC 235.

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
Ben Askren
Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former ONE and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren is approaching his UFC debut. “Funky” will face former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV). Askren is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He holds an undefeated record of 18-0-1. He has won his last three fights via finish. Askren hasn’t fought since November of 2017.

He defeated Shinya Aoki in under a minute of the first round at ONE Championship 64. Recently, Askren took to Twitter to call the UFC out for not having his picture up on the company website. Where the UFC 235 card is listed, Askren’s avatar is a blacked-out figure. Askren asked the UFC when they’re going to take the time to fix the placeholder image:

“Hey when you gonna take the time to put a picture in this placeholder???”

The UFC brilliantly responded by adjusting the photo. It’s still a blacked-out placeholder image, however, it’s in the shape of Askren, which you can tell by the shape of the hair:

“Fixed it.”

Askren certainly seemed to appreciate the gesture:

“Thanks this is fantastic”

“You got it, dude.”

What do you think about the UFC trolling Askren online?

