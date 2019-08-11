UFC Uruguay Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Uruguay bonuses and attendance numbers have been released.

UFC Uruguay took place inside the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. Headlining the card was a women’s flyweight title clash between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche. Shevchenko was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event featured a welterweight barn burner. Vicente Luque and Mike Perry had a bloody affair that went the distance. Perry suffered a gnarly broken nose courtesy of Luque’s flying knee. In the end, Luque was given the split decision victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Volkan Oezdemir and Veronica Macedo. Oezdemir flattened Ilir Latifi to nab the knockout victory, while Macedo submitted Polyana Viana. “Fight of the Night” honors went to Luque and Perry.

During the post-fight press conference, UFC executive Dave Shaw revealed the attendance number. In total, 9,225 fans packed the Antel Arena.

