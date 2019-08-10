UFC Uruguay Highlights: Cyril Gane Submits Raphael Pessoa

Cyril Gane submitted Raphael Pessoa at UFC Uruguay.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. With heavyweights competing, fans knew they were in for a quick fight. However, the fight didn’t end by knockout but rather submission.

Gane, who is Francis Ngnnaou’s training partner, made his easy of his opponent in his UFC by submitting him via in the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Octagon debut ✅

Octagon win ✅

Octagon finish ✅



🇫🇷 @Ciryl_Gane makes a statement in his UFC debut! #UFCUruguay pic.twitter.com/UGRTgkC3Bi — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2019

