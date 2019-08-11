UFC Uruguay Highlights: Enrique Barzola Edges Out Bobby Moffett

Enrique Barzola edges out Bobby Moffett at UFC Uruguay.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. This fight a nice mix of action with most striking with the occasional takedown attempt. It was a decent fight that went the distance.

In the end, the judges gave the win to Barboza by split decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Moffett has had a roller coaster ride since entering the UFC through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He beat Chas Skelly by KO in his promotional debut last November but suffered a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell in March.

Barzola, who has been under contract with the UFC since 2015, is 5-2 while fighting inside of the Octagon. He had been on a four-fight winning streak with wins over Chris Avila, Gabriel Benitez, Matt Bessette, and Brandon Davis. In his previous fight, he dropped a decision loss to Kevin Aguilar in March.

