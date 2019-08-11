UFC Uruguay Highlights: Luiz Garagorri Outlasts Humberto Bandenay

Eduardo Garagorri outlasts Humberto Bandenay at UFC Uruguay.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. This fight lived up to expectations if not surpassed them.

Both fighters had their moments with a mixture of strategies. In the end, it was who grabbed the decision win to Garagorri.

UFC Uruguay Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

“You just kicked my ass for a second, I kicked your ass for a second; that was pretty cool.”@bisping is a fan of the action (and high fives) between Garagorri and Bandenay at #UFCUruguay 😆 pic.twitter.com/dx0zvsHg9w — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 11, 2019

Garagorri made his promotional debut with the UFC in this fight after racking up an impressive 12-fight winning streak.

This was Bandenay’s fourth fight under the UFC banner. He previously scored KO win in his promotional debut over Martin Bravo in August 2017 before dropping a KO loss to Gabriel Benitez in May 2018. In his previous fight, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Austin Arnett last November.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Uruguay. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.