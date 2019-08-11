UFC Uruguay Highlights: Rodolfo Vieira Submits Oskar Piechota

Rodolfo Vieira submits Oskar Piechota at UFC Uruguay.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. After Vieira controlling the pace of the fight with his takedowns in the first two rounds, it became clear that it was just a matter of time.

In the second round, Vieira locks in a textbook arm-triangle and eventually forces the tap.

UFC Uruguay Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Blackbelt Hunter adds another to his list.



Vieira submits Piechota in his Octagon debut! #UFCUruguay pic.twitter.com/oJe0MQml9n — UFC (@ufc) August 11, 2019

Vieira entered this fight on a five-fight winning streak that saw all of the bouts be finished by submission or knockout. He fought under the ACA banner to get to this fight, which marked his promotional debut.

Piechota had three fights under the UFC banner before this bout. He ripped off two straight wins inside of the Octagon over the likes of Jonathan Wilson and Tim Williams. He suffered a submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert by rear-naked choke at the Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale in July.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Uruguay. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.