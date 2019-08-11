UFC Uruguay Highlights: Valentina Shevchenko Retains Over Liz Carmouche

Valentina Shevchenko beat Liz Carmouche at UFC Uruguay.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight title bout at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. The UFC actually tried to make this fight happen at the UFC San Antonio event. However, it did not come to fruition.

Valentina dominated the fight with her range and over time implemented her game plan perfectly where Liz had to figure out how to get inside but never could at an effective way.

As time went on, Valentina showed off her takedown skills and grappling. Valentia put on a great performance to grab the win.

UFC Uruguay Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Their first bout took place back in 2010 under the C3 Fights banner, where Carmouche beat Shevchenko by second-round TKO. This marked Shevchenko’s first professional loss. As a result, she called for this fight as she wanted to avenge that loss while also putting her title on the line.

Shevchenko was coming off of a knockout win over Jessica Eye at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event entering this fight. Since moving back to the flyweight division, the champ was riding a three-fight winning streak coming into the event.

Carmouche picked up a two-fight winning streak to earn this fight. She picked up wins over via unanimous decision over Jennifer Maia in July 2018 and Lucie Pudilová this past February.

