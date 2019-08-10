UFC Uruguay Highlights: Veronica Macedo Taps Polyana Viana

Veronica Macedo taps Polyana Viana at UFC Uruguay.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. If you stepped out of the ring then you would’ve missed it.

The finish of the fight saw Macedo roll into an armbar. Viana fights through it and rolls over, but Macedo won’t let go and cranks it. Viana taps out

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Uruguay. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.