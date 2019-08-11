UFC Uruguay Highlights: Vicente Luque Decisions Mike Perry

Vicente Luque decisions Mike Perry at UFC Uruguay.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. It was an interesting yet fun striking contest that lived up to what fans thought might happen.

Luque was just the better fighter on this night as he had crisp striking that light up Perry for the majority of the fight.

UFC Uruguay Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Luque is literally squeezing blood out of Perry's cut! #UFCUruguay pic.twitter.com/61rWC3APrh — UFC (@ufc) August 11, 2019

Perry scored the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226. That win snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

After UFC 226, he lost to Donald Cerrone by submission at 4:46 of the first round at the UFC Denver event. In his latest fight, he beat Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision in April at UFC on ESPN+ 8.

Luque entered this fight on a five-fight winning streak with notable wins over Niko Price, Chad Laprise, Jalin Turner, Bryan Barberena, and Derrick Krantz.

