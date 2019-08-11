UFC Uruguay Highlights: Volkan Oezdemir Face Plants Ilir Latifi

Volkan Oezdemir face plants Ilir Latifi at UFC Uruguay.

This fight was originally booked at the UFC Stockholm event that would’ve served as the co-main event. Plans changed as after Latifi had to pull out due to a back injury.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. This was a straight-up striking bout.

Volkan started to hunt him down as the second round went on with Latifi slowing down. Volkan dropped him with a bomb then finished it up on the ground.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Coming into the fight, Oezdemir is making a quick turnaround after dropping a third straight loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC London. He’s looking to rebound and get back on the path to a title shot.

Latifi is fresh off a loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 232 in a unanimous decision defeat. His last win came at the expense of Ovince Saint Preux in February of 2018.

