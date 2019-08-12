UFC Uruguay Medical Suspensions: Mike Perry Sidelined Six Months For Gruesome Injury

Mike Perry is justifiably headed to the sidelines for quite some time following his gruesome nose injury last weekend.

Perry took on surging welterweight Vicente Luque in the co-main event of Saturday’s (August 10, 2019) UFC Uruguay. It was a rousing, violent bout that ultimately saw Luque take home a split decision win. As he always does, ‘Platinum’ fought his heart out, however. Perry suffered an absolutely horrific broken nose for which he underwent successful surgery following the event.

Perry’s manager Abraham Kawa promptly revealed that he had some other fractures in his nose he needed to get clean up. He was given a six-month ban on all contact involving his nose. Not surprisingly, Perry also received a 180-day ban from the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA), who regulated UFC Uruguay.

Two other fighters were also given 180-day sits. Longtime women’s strawweight veteran Tecia Torres received one pending an x-ray of her left forearm following her loss to Maria Rodriguez. Geraldo de Freitas got the same amount pending an x-ray of his nose following his loss to Chris Gutierrez.

In the UFC Uruguay main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko controlled Liz Carmouche for five rounds in another dominant title defense. “Bullet” received only a 14-day suspension for the fight, while Carmouche was suspended for 30 days.

Full UFC Uruguay Medical Suspensions List

You can check out the full UFC Uruguay medical suspensions via MMA Fighting below:

Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days pending clearance from otolaryngologist; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of left forearm; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Geraldo de Freitas: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of nose; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Valentina Shevchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Liz Carmouche: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Polyana Viana: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Alex da Silva: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Chris Gutierrez: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Raulian Paiva: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Marina Rodriguez: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Raphael Pessoa: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Alexey Kunchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Bobby Moffett: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Oskar Piechota: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Ilir Latifi: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Humberto Bandenay: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Veronica Macedo: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Rodrigo Vargas: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Rogerio Bontorin: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Ciryl Gane: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Gilbert Burns: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact

Enrique Barzola: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Rodolfo Vieira: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Eduardo Garagorri: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Vicente Luque: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact