UFC Uruguay Medical Suspensions: Mike Perry Sidelined Six Months For Gruesome Injury

Mike Perry is justifiably headed to the sidelines for quite some time following his gruesome nose injury last weekend.
Perry took on surging welterweight Vicente Luque in the co-main event of Saturday’s (August 10, 2019) UFC Uruguay. It was a rousing, violent bout that ultimately saw Luque take home a split decision win. As he always does, ‘Platinum’ fought his heart out, however. Perry suffered an absolutely horrific broken nose for which he underwent successful surgery following the event.
Perry’s manager Abraham Kawa promptly revealed that he had some other fractures in his nose he needed to get clean up. He was given a six-month ban on all contact involving his nose. Not surprisingly, Perry also received a 180-day ban from the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA), who regulated UFC Uruguay.
Two other fighters were also given 180-day sits. Longtime women’s strawweight veteran Tecia Torres received one pending an x-ray of her left forearm following her loss to Maria Rodriguez. Geraldo de Freitas got the same amount pending an x-ray of his nose following his loss to Chris Gutierrez.
In the UFC Uruguay main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko controlled Liz Carmouche for five rounds in another dominant title defense. “Bullet” received only a 14-day suspension for the fight, while Carmouche was suspended for 30 days.
Full UFC Uruguay Medical Suspensions List
You can check out the full UFC Uruguay medical suspensions via MMA Fighting below:
Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days pending clearance from otolaryngologist; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact
Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of left forearm; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Geraldo de Freitas: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of nose; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Valentina Shevchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Liz Carmouche: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Polyana Viana: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Alex da Silva: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Chris Gutierrez: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Raulian Paiva: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact
Marina Rodriguez: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Raphael Pessoa: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Alexey Kunchenko: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Bobby Moffett: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Oskar Piechota: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Ilir Latifi: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact
Humberto Bandenay: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Veronica Macedo: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Rodrigo Vargas: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Rogerio Bontorin: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact
Ciryl Gane: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Gilbert Burns: Suspended 14 days no contest, seven days no contact
Enrique Barzola: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Rodolfo Vieira: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Eduardo Garagorri: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact
Vicente Luque: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact